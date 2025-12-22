Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..

Application Security Testing: Application security testing product from Trace Security. built by TraceSecurity. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.