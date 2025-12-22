Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by TraceSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Development teams shipping code fast need Application Security Testing to catch exploitable flaws before they reach production; its static analysis integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so vulnerabilities surface at commit time, not in staging. TraceSecurity's cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead for SMBs and mid-market shops, and the platform covers both PR.PS and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both secure coding practices and risk visibility. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime behavior; static testing finds the hole but doesn't tell you who's actually exploiting it in production.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
Application security testing product from Trace Security
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Application Security Testing for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Application Security Testing: Application security testing product from Trace Security. built by TraceSecurity. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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