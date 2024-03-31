Application Gateway is a free next-generation firewalls tool. BeBroadband Application Awareness Security is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by BBT.live (BeBroadband). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running multi-region cloud applications on Azure will get the most from Application Gateway because its native integration with Azure infrastructure eliminates the latency and complexity of bolted-on WAF solutions. It handles Layer 7 load balancing with built-in DDoS protection across Microsoft's global backbone, and the free tier removes budget friction for teams testing WAF capabilities before scaling. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic WAF that ports easily to AWS or GCP; Application Gateway is tightly coupled to Azure and doesn't play well outside that ecosystem.
BeBroadband Application Awareness Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing NGFW, ZTNA, or SD-WAN deployments should evaluate BeBroadband Application Awareness Security if obfuscated traffic is a known blind spot in your network visibility. Deep packet inspection with signature, heuristic, and ML-based classification catches DNS tunneling and P2P exfiltration that standard port-based rules miss, and weekly signature updates mean you're not chasing last month's exploits. The tool's strength is detection and continuous monitoring; if your priority is rapid incident response and recovery orchestration, you'll need to layer in other components.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE.
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Common questions about comparing Application Gateway vs BeBroadband Application Awareness Security for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Application Gateway: Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance..
BeBroadband Application Awareness Security: DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Real-time application identification and classification via Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Signature-based, heuristic-based, and machine learning-based application classification, Detection and blocking of obfuscated connections (e.g., DNS tunneling, P2P file sharing)..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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