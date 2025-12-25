13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by 13 Layers. Application Gateway is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing layered network defense without complexity should evaluate 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION for its 13-layer architecture that actually separates threat detection from response rather than conflating them. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond spectrum,continuous monitoring paired with incident analysis,which matters when your SOC is stretched thin between alert volume and root cause work. Skip this if you need tight EDR integration or cloud-native workload security; the vendor's single-person shop signals this stays network-focused.
Teams running multi-region cloud applications on Azure will get the most from Application Gateway because its native integration with Azure infrastructure eliminates the latency and complexity of bolted-on WAF solutions. It handles Layer 7 load balancing with built-in DDoS protection across Microsoft's global backbone, and the free tier removes budget friction for teams testing WAF capabilities before scaling. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic WAF that ports easily to AWS or GCP; Application Gateway is tightly coupled to Azure and doesn't play well outside that ecosystem.
Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION vs Application Gateway for your next-generation firewalls needs.
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION: Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 13-layer security architecture, Multi-layered network protection, Network threat detection and prevention..
Application Gateway: Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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