Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Appknox SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Appknox. BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection is a commercial software supply chain security tool by BoostSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox SBOM because it generates SBOMs directly from compiled binaries, catching hidden dependencies and outdated libraries that source-based tools miss. The tool maps to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC, meaning you get both complete asset visibility and supply chain risk context without waiting for developer cooperation on source code access. Skip this if your primary concern is web application scanning or you need deep SAST integration across your entire codebase; Appknox is built specifically for the mobile attack surface.
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling CI/CD infrastructure will find real value in BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection because it actually maps your development attack surface instead of just scanning dependencies. The platform covers SDLC asset inventory, SCM and CI monitoring, and developer access tracking across your repositories, hitting multiple NIST GV.SC and ID.AM controls that most SCA tools skip. Skip this if your main need is OSS vulnerability scanning within a single codebase; you're paying for supply chain visibility you don't need.
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection
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Common questions about comparing Appknox SBOM vs BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection for your software composition analysis needs.
Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection: Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include SDLC infrastructure inventory and visibility, SCM and CI system monitoring, CI plugin and webhook discovery..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox SBOM differentiates with Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions. BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection differentiates with SDLC infrastructure inventory and visibility, SCM and CI system monitoring, CI plugin and webhook discovery.
Appknox SBOM is developed by Appknox. BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection is developed by BoostSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox SBOM and BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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