Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..

BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection: Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include SDLC infrastructure inventory and visibility, SCM and CI system monitoring, CI plugin and webhook discovery..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.