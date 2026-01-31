Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Appknox SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Appknox. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by StepSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox SBOM because it generates SBOMs directly from compiled binaries, catching hidden dependencies and outdated libraries that source-based tools miss. The tool maps to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC, meaning you get both complete asset visibility and supply chain risk context without waiting for developer cooperation on source code access. Skip this if your primary concern is web application scanning or you need deep SAST integration across your entire codebase; Appknox is built specifically for the mobile attack surface.
Teams deploying GitHub Actions at scale need StepSecurity CI/CD Security because it's the only tool that catches runtime anomalies inside your CI/CD jobs before they exfiltrate data or compromise artifacts. The platform correlates network, file, and process activity directly to job steps and blocks egress traffic based on learned baselines, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions of NIST CSF 2.0 where most CI/CD tools go silent. Skip this if your pipelines don't touch GitHub Actions or if you're still shopping for a single unified SAST/SCA/scanning platform; StepSecurity owns the runtime layer, not the code analysis layer.
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Appknox SBOM vs StepSecurity CI/CD Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..
StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox SBOM differentiates with Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions. StepSecurity CI/CD Security differentiates with Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior.
Appknox SBOM is developed by Appknox. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is developed by StepSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox SBOM and StepSecurity CI/CD Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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