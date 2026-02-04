Appdome IDAnchor™: Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK. built by Appdome. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OS-independent immutable Mobile Device ID, Install ID, Release ID, and Workspace ID chain of trust, 400+ real-time identity threat signals detecting fraud, bots, deepfakes, spyware, and account takeovers, Device Binding linking user accounts to specific trusted mobile devices..

Astrix Lifecycle Management: Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Provisioning of secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.