8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Astrix Lifecycle Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Astrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AI agents and non-human identities at scale should pick Astrix Lifecycle Management because it's the only tool that treats the full NHI lifecycle, not just detection, meaning you're provisioning with short-lived credentials and decommissioning systematically rather than discovering orphaned agents months later. Its real-time inventory across MCP servers, AI agents, and cloud vaults covers NIST ID.AM and PR.AA simultaneously, which matters because most identity tools treat humans and machines separately. This is not for organizations still treating AI agents as a detection problem rather than an access control problem, or for teams without significant AI deployments yet.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Astrix Lifecycle Management for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Astrix Lifecycle Management: Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Provisioning of secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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