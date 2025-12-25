Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AppCheck. Veracode Application Risk Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should pick AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for its unlimited scanning and users, removing seat-based licensing friction that kills adoption. The proprietary VulnFeed database detects over 20,000 products and tens of thousands of CVEs with authenticated scanning that catches what surface-level tools miss, and RBAC plus role-based reporting let security generalists delegate tasks without handing out admin access. Skip this if your primary need is web application scanning; the infrastructure focus is strong, but the web scanning is secondary to the core network and data center mission.
Veracode Application Risk Management
Development teams shipping code faster than security can manually review it should use Veracode Application Risk Management; its AI-powered fix recommendations cut the time from vulnerability discovery to remediation by weeks, not months. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, platform security, and supply chain risk,which means you're tracking vulnerabilities from code commit through production without stitching together separate tools. Skip this if you need runtime application self-protection or behavioral threat detection; Veracode stops at identifying and fixing flaws, not blocking attacks in flight.
Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud
AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner vs Veracode Application Risk Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..
Veracode Application Risk Management: AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner differentiates with Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments. Veracode Application Risk Management differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Veracode Application Risk Management is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner and Veracode Application Risk Management serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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