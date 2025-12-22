Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. Veracode Application Risk Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Veracode Application Risk Management
Development teams shipping code faster than security can manually review it should use Veracode Application Risk Management; its AI-powered fix recommendations cut the time from vulnerability discovery to remediation by weeks, not months. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, platform security, and supply chain risk,which means you're tracking vulnerabilities from code commit through production without stitching together separate tools. Skip this if you need runtime application self-protection or behavioral threat detection; Veracode stops at identifying and fixing flaws, not blocking attacks in flight.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks
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Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs Veracode Application Risk Management for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
Veracode Application Risk Management: AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner differentiates with EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation. Veracode Application Risk Management differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization.
Aikido EOL Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Veracode Application Risk Management is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido EOL Scanner and Veracode Application Risk Management serve similar Security Scanning use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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