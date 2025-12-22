Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..

Veracode Application Risk Management: AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization..

Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.