Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..

StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics: Real-time access analytics and threat detection for PAM with audit trails. built by strongdm. Core capabilities include Real-time access monitoring across all infrastructure, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated audit log generation..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.