Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics is a commercial privileged access management tool by strongdm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most value from StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics because it surfaces access anomalies in real time across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments without requiring agents on every endpoint. The platform covers four of NIST CSF 2.0's critical functions,Identity Management, Continuous Monitoring, Adverse Event Analysis, and Incident Analysis,with particular strength in detecting suspicious behavior before it becomes a breach. Skip this if your team needs credential management as a primary feature; StrongDM emphasizes access visibility and threat detection over password vault functionality.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Real-time access analytics and threat detection for PAM with audit trails
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics: Real-time access analytics and threat detection for PAM with audit trails. built by strongdm. Core capabilities include Real-time access monitoring across all infrastructure, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated audit log generation..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics differentiates with Real-time access monitoring across all infrastructure, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated audit log generation.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics is developed by strongdm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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