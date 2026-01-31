Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics: Real-time access analytics and threat detection for PAM with audit trails. built by strongdm. Core capabilities include Real-time access monitoring across all infrastructure, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated audit log generation..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.