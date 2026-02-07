Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..

StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics: Real-time access analytics and threat detection for PAM with audit trails. built by strongdm. Core capabilities include Real-time access monitoring across all infrastructure, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated audit log generation..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.