Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist is a commercial privileged access management tool by Apono. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in standing admin access will see immediate ROI from Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist because JIT enforcement actually closes the attack surface that static role-based access leaves open. The platform's AI-driven detection of over-provisioned access combined with automated policy suggestions means you're not manually auditing thousands of permissions; it finds the bloat and tells you what to cut. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet separated duties or lacks the identity infrastructure to support context-aware access decisions, since Apono assumes you're ready to enforce zero standing privileges, not build foundational access controls from scratch.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist differentiates with Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist is developed by Apono. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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