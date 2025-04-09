Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..

Okta Workforce Identity: Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.