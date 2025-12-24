Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..

Invicti ASPM: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.