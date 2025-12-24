Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro XBOM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Invicti ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling microservices portfolios need Apiiro XBOM because it maps code changes directly to runtime behavior, catching supply chain risk that static SBOMs and runtime monitoring alone both miss. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC across NIST CSF 2.0, combining deep code analysis with infrastructure-as-code inventory to give you asset visibility most teams lack at scale. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability remediation velocity; Apiiro excels at risk contextualization and behavioral anomalies, not at racing to patch speed.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise across multiple scanning tools will see immediate ROI from Invicti ASPM's deduplication engine and hierarchical risk profiling. The platform integrates with 110+ tools including Jira, ServiceNow, and CI/CD pipelines, collapsing duplicate findings into actionable remediation workflows while its developer-level security scoring and personalized training address NIST PR.AT awareness gaps that point tools alone don't close. Skip this if your organization runs a single AST tool or lacks the maturity to operationalize role-based triage workflows; Invicti assumes you're already drowning in scan output, not just getting started.
ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment
ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro XBOM vs Invicti ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro XBOM: ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility..
Invicti ASPM: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro XBOM differentiates with Deep Code Analysis (DCA) for continuous code analysis and component extraction, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM) with application inventory, Code-to-runtime context mapping and visibility. Invicti ASPM differentiates with Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search.
Apiiro XBOM is developed by Apiiro. Invicti ASPM is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro XBOM and Invicti ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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