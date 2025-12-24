Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Secrets Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec leaders who've been burned by exposed credentials in CI/CD pipelines will appreciate Apiiro Secrets Security's validation layer, which actually tests whether a detected secret still works instead of flagging every find as critical noise. The tool's risk-based prioritization using context correlation cuts false positives significantly, and continuous monitoring across codebases and pipelines covers both ID.RA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0 where most secrets tools fall short. Skip this if your organization needs integrated SAST or container scanning; Apiiro is purposefully narrow on secrets detection and remediation, not a platform play.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in supply chain visibility gaps should start with Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security because it actually maps your SDLC assets end-to-end instead of just flagging vulnerabilities in isolation. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset management thoroughly, giving you the dependency tracing and shadow IT detection that most ASPM tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if you need real-time runtime threat hunting or if your supply chain is simple enough that a basic SCA tool solves your problem; Legit's value compounds with complexity, not simplicity.
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Secrets Security vs Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security: ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Secrets Security differentiates with Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation. Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls.
Apiiro Secrets Security is developed by Apiiro. Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Secrets Security and Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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