Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..

Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security: ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.