Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Apiiro Secrets Security is a commercial secrets detection tool by Apiiro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Development teams and AppSec leaders who've been burned by exposed credentials in CI/CD pipelines will appreciate Apiiro Secrets Security's validation layer, which actually tests whether a detected secret still works instead of flagging every find as critical noise. The tool's risk-based prioritization using context correlation cuts false positives significantly, and continuous monitoring across codebases and pipelines covers both ID.RA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0 where most secrets tools fall short. Skip this if your organization needs integrated SAST or container scanning; Apiiro is purposefully narrow on secrets detection and remediation, not a platform play.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Apiiro Secrets Security for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Apiiro Secrets Security differentiates with Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Apiiro Secrets Security is developed by Apiiro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Apiiro Secrets Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both cover Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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