Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..

Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.