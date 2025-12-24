Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Checkmarx ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to stop shipping vulnerable code before it reaches production will get the most from Apiiro Dev-centric application risk management. Its policy-as-code engine with developer guardrails embedded in CI/CD pipelines catches risk at commit time rather than after deployment, and the automated workflow triggers for threat models mean you're enforcing governance without slowing down developer velocity. Skip this if your organization treats application security as a post-build gate; Apiiro's strength is preventing the gate from ever needing to exist.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in AppSec tool sprawl will find real value in Checkmarx ASPM's ability to aggregate and rank application risk across your entire portfolio rather than managing alerts in isolation. The platform's SARIF ingestion and code-to-cloud visibility directly strengthen ID.AM and ID.RA functions under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you the asset inventory and risk visibility you actually need to make prioritization decisions. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than ten applications or lacks the AppSec tooling maturity to feed it quality data; Checkmarx ASPM amplifies signal only when you already have signal to amplify.
ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance
ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management vs Checkmarx ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management: ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management..
Checkmarx ASPM: ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management differentiates with Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management. Checkmarx ASPM differentiates with Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management is developed by Apiiro. Checkmarx ASPM is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management and Checkmarx ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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