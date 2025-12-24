Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management: ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management..

Checkmarx ASPM: ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.