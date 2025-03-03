Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to stop shipping vulnerable code before it reaches production will get the most from Apiiro Dev-centric application risk management. Its policy-as-code engine with developer guardrails embedded in CI/CD pipelines catches risk at commit time rather than after deployment, and the automated workflow triggers for threat models mean you're enforcing governance without slowing down developer velocity. Skip this if your organization treats application security as a post-build gate; Apiiro's strength is preventing the gate from ever needing to exist.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management: ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in material code change detection. Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Deep Code Analysis (DCA) with code-to-runtime modeling. Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management differentiates with Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management is developed by Apiiro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST and Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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