Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Prime Security Platform is a commercial threat modeling tool by Prime Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Development teams embedded in Jira and GitHub workflows should adopt Prime Security Platform to catch architectural flaws before code lands, not after deployment. Its Security Context Graph persists design decisions across sprints and surfaces attack patterns against real threat behaviors, addressing the ID.RA gap most AppSec tools leave open. Skip this if your team needs runtime detection or policy enforcement; Prime is design-stage risk analysis, which means it prevents entire classes of problems rather than detecting them in production.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Prime Security Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Prime Security Platform: AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. Prime Security Platform differentiates with Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Prime Security Platform is developed by Prime Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST integrates with SAST tools, SCA tools, CSPM tools, Runtime API security tools, Bug bounty programs and 3 more. Prime Security Platform integrates with Jira, Confluence, Linear, SharePoint, Google Drive and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro AI SAST and Prime Security Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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