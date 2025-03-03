Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..

Prime Security Platform: AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.