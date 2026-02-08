Apate is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Apate. Aves Netsec Defused is a free honeypots & deception tool by Aves Netsec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Fraud and abuse teams at startups and SMBs handling high call volumes will get the most from Apate because its AI bots actively engage scammers across voice and SMS to extract actionable intelligence rather than passively blocking them. The hybrid deployment model and real-time scammer conversation capture give you wallet addresses and bank accounts that feed directly into takedown workflows, which matters when you're resource-constrained and need each interaction to yield investigation leads. Skip this if you need detection-only capabilities; Apate is built around active engagement, so buyers uncomfortable with that posture or operating in heavily regulated fraud contexts where passive monitoring is preferred should look elsewhere.
Security teams protecting OT and IoT networks alongside traditional IT infrastructure will find the most value in Aves Netsec Defused because it's the rare deception platform that doesn't require agents across all three environments. The free pricing model and one-way alert transmission mean minimal operational overhead and zero risk of decoy sensors becoming attack vectors themselves. Skip this if you need active threat hunting or forensic-grade attacker data beyond behavioral signals; Defused is built for detection and deterrence, not post-incident investigation.
AI-powered fraud prevention using bots to engage scammers and extract intel
SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers.
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Common questions about comparing Apate vs Aves Netsec Defused for your honeypots & deception needs.
Apate: AI-powered fraud prevention using bots to engage scammers and extract intel. built by Apate. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include AI bot deployment across voice, SMS, and messaging channels, Real-time scam call and message detection, Automated scammer engagement and conversation..
Aves Netsec Defused: SaaS cyber deception platform deploying decoy sensors to detect attackers. built by Aves Netsec. headquartered in Finland. Core capabilities include Deception decoy sensor deployment across on-premise and cloud networks, Central cloud-based management dashboard for fleet management, Exploit decoys to detect targeting of specific vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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