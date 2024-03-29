Apache Spot (Incubating) is a free network detection and response tool. BZAR is a free network detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams operating on tight budgets who need network-layer threat hunting will find Apache Spot's big data approach to flow and packet analysis genuinely useful; it excels at detecting lateral movement and data exfiltration patterns that traditional NDR tools miss. The 353 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution, though incubating status means expect unpolished edges and limited vendor support compared to commercial NDR platforms. Skip this if you need out-of-box alerting or managed threat hunting; Apache Spot demands engineering resources to operationalize and tune effectively.
Security teams already running Zeek will find BZAR's value in its ATT&CK-aligned detection logic without the licensing cost of commercial NDR platforms. The 622 GitHub stars and free deployment model mean you're getting detection tuning from practitioners who've actually hunted in Zeek logs. BZAR prioritizes detection over response; you'll need a separate workflow to act on the notices it raises, so it's a poor fit for teams expecting their NDR tool to handle investigation and containment.
Apache Spot is an open source big data platform that analyzes network flows and packet data to identify security threats and provide visibility into enterprise computing environments.
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
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Common questions about comparing Apache Spot (Incubating) vs BZAR for your network detection and response needs.
Apache Spot (Incubating): Apache Spot is an open source big data platform that analyzes network flows and packet data to identify security threats and provide visibility into enterprise computing environments..
BZAR: A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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