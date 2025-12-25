13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is a commercial network detection and response tool by 13 Layers. Apache Spot (Incubating) is a free network detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives will get the most from 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE because it blocks malicious traffic before alerts fire, cutting alert fatigue at the source instead of adding another detection layer. The hybrid deployment model and zero trust architecture support mean you can integrate it into existing networks without the rip-and-replace lifecycle that kills NDR adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and threat hunting; 13 Layers prioritizes prevention and kill-chain disruption over investigative depth, which means less rich context for incident response teams that live in their SIEM.
Security teams operating on tight budgets who need network-layer threat hunting will find Apache Spot's big data approach to flow and packet analysis genuinely useful; it excels at detecting lateral movement and data exfiltration patterns that traditional NDR tools miss. The 353 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution, though incubating status means expect unpolished edges and limited vendor support compared to commercial NDR platforms. Skip this if you need out-of-box alerting or managed threat hunting; Apache Spot demands engineering resources to operationalize and tune effectively.
NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated
Apache Spot is an open source big data platform that analyzes network flows and packet data to identify security threats and provide visibility into enterprise computing environments.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Apache Spot (Incubating) for your network detection and response needs.
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious network traffic before alert generation, Disruption of cyber kill chain, Multiple deployment options (cloud, physical, hybrid)..
Apache Spot (Incubating): Apache Spot is an open source big data platform that analyzes network flows and packet data to identify security threats and provide visibility into enterprise computing environments..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox