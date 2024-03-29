Apache Spot (Incubating): Apache Spot is an open source big data platform that analyzes network flows and packet data to identify security threats and provide visibility into enterprise computing environments..

Aviatrix Workload Threat Visibility: Transforms NAT gateways into security sensors for cross-cloud egress visibility. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified cross-cloud egress traffic visibility, Malicious destination detection, Geographic and foreign connection identification..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.