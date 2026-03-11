Aona AI is a commercial ai governance tool by Aona AI. DeepKeep is a commercial ai governance tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI usage will find immediate value in Aona AI's visibility across 5,000+ tools and real-time guardrails that actually block risky prompts before they execute. The platform maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including Continuous Monitoring and Awareness Training, with compliance pre-built for NIST, EU AI Act, and Australia's AI Safety Standard. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing DLP or CASB; Aona is purpose-built for AI governance and doesn't replace broader data loss prevention controls.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to govern employee LLM use across public, internal, and embedded tools should evaluate DeepKeep first; it's the only platform that inspects both prompts and responses bidirectionally before and after model inference. Its NIST coverage in PR.AA and PR.DS reflects genuine access controls and data handling guardrails rather than monitoring theater. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a future problem or lacks IT buy-in to enforce model allowlisting across your user base.
Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance.
Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions
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Common questions about comparing Aona AI vs DeepKeep for your ai governance needs.
Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..
DeepKeep: Centralized governance and security platform for employee LLM interactions. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Centralized control over AI tool access and usage, Monitoring of public, internal, and embedded AI tools, Runtime AI firewall for prompt and response inspection..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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