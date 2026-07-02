Anzenna: Helps companies control AI usage and manage insider risk. built by Anzenna. Core capabilities include Unified identity, endpoint, and SaaS signal graph, Autonomous AI investigation agents, Behavioral baseline and peer-group analysis..

Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management: AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks. built by Gurucul. Core capabilities include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Patented risk scoring engine, Identity and Access Analytics..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.