Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anzenna is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Anzenna. Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Gurucul. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with active data exfiltration concerns should prioritize Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management for its real-time blocking across egress channels, a capability most UEBA vendors treat as optional. The patented risk scoring engine and agentless deployment option let you operationalize insider threat detection without endpoint friction that typically stalls rollouts. Skip this if your organization lacks the log infrastructure to feed behavioral models or treats insider risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active investigation program; Gurucul assumes mature SOC operations and hands-on analyst involvement.
Helps companies control AI usage and manage insider risk.
AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks
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Common questions about comparing Anzenna vs Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management for your insider threat detection needs.
Anzenna: Helps companies control AI usage and manage insider risk. built by Anzenna. Core capabilities include Unified identity, endpoint, and SaaS signal graph, Autonomous AI investigation agents, Behavioral baseline and peer-group analysis..
Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management: AI-powered platform for detecting and mitigating insider threats and risks. built by Gurucul. Core capabilities include User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Patented risk scoring engine, Identity and Access Analytics..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anzenna differentiates with Unified identity, endpoint, and SaaS signal graph, Autonomous AI investigation agents, Behavioral baseline and peer-group analysis. Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management differentiates with User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Patented risk scoring engine, Identity and Access Analytics.
Anzenna is developed by Anzenna. Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management is developed by Gurucul. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Anzenna integrates with Okta, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, GitHub, Slack and 2 more. Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management integrates with XSOAR, Snowflake, Databricks, AWS S3, AWS and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anzenna and Gurucul AI-Powered Insider Risk Management serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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