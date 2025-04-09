AnubisNetworks Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by AnubisNetworks. Blaze Networks Blaze Screen is a commercial email security platforms tool by Blaze Networks Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments should prioritize AnubisNetworks Email Security for its multi-engine malware scanning (Avira, Sophos, Bitdefender, Check Point) and real-time threat intelligence that catches polymorphic threats others miss. The platform's SIEM integration with exportable CSIRT-grade datasets and NIST DE.CM coverage for continuous monitoring give you the detection and forensic depth that matters when you're fighting advanced email-borne fraud. Skip this if your stack is entirely on-premises or if you need mature incident response automation; AnubisNetworks excels at finding threats and collecting evidence, not orchestrating remediation workflows.
Startups and SMBs without dedicated security ops teams should pick Blaze Screen for its content disarm and reconstruction capability, which neutralizes malicious attachments before they reach inboxes, removing the need for manual threat hunting on every suspicious email. The sandbox detonation and real-time URL analysis stack covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching both known and unknown threats at scale. Skip this if your organization needs deep email forensics or extended incident response workflows; Blaze Screen is a filter-first tool, not an investigation platform.
Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats
Managed email filtering service with threat detection and spam prevention
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Common questions about comparing AnubisNetworks Email Security vs Blaze Networks Blaze Screen for your email security platforms needs.
AnubisNetworks Email Security: Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats. built by AnubisNetworks. headquartered in Portugal. Core capabilities include Anti-fraud protection, Data loss prevention (DLP), Anti-spoofing detection..
Blaze Networks Blaze Screen: Managed email filtering service with threat detection and spam prevention. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Sandbox analysis for attachment detonation, Content disarm and reconstruction, Click protection with real-time URL analysis..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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