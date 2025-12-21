Anomali ThreatStream is a commercial threat intelligence platforms tool by Anomali. ATT&CK® Navigator is a free threat intelligence platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intelligence platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to operationalize threat intelligence will get the most from Anomali ThreatStream, specifically because it automates distribution of curated feeds directly into your existing security stack instead of leaving analysts to manually pivot between portals. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.AE and DE.CM, meaning it's built for continuous detection and adverse event analysis rather than risk assessment or response. Skip this if your organization needs threat intelligence primarily for strategic planning or board-level reporting; ThreatStream prioritizes tactical feed consumption and IoC/IoA correlation, not narrative intelligence or long-form threat research.
Security teams building threat models or defensive strategies need ATT&CK® Navigator because it's the only free tool that lets you map your controls directly to adversary behaviors at scale, turning the MITRE matrix from reference material into an operational planning artifact. The tool has 2,345 GitHub stars and sits at the center of how serious threat intelligence programs operationalize frameworks; most mature teams use it to annotate coverage gaps before buying detection tools, not after. Skip this if your team treats ATT&CK as optional reading; you'll get nothing from a visualization tool without a concurrent commitment to behavior-based defense.
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
A web-based visualization tool for navigating and annotating MITRE ATT&CK matrices to support threat analysis, defensive planning, and security coverage assessment.
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Common questions about comparing Anomali ThreatStream vs ATT&CK® Navigator for your threat intelligence platforms needs.
Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..
ATT&CK® Navigator: A web-based visualization tool for navigating and annotating MITRE ATT&CK matrices to support threat analysis, defensive planning, and security coverage assessment..
Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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