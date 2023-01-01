ATT&CK® Navigator

Security teams building threat models or defensive strategies need ATT&CK® Navigator because it's the only free tool that lets you map your controls directly to adversary behaviors at scale, turning the MITRE matrix from reference material into an operational planning artifact. The tool has 2,345 GitHub stars and sits at the center of how serious threat intelligence programs operationalize frameworks; most mature teams use it to annotate coverage gaps before buying detection tools, not after. Skip this if your team treats ATT&CK as optional reading; you'll get nothing from a visualization tool without a concurrent commitment to behavior-based defense.