Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..

AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange: A platform for accessing threat intelligence and collaborating on cyber threats..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.