Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..

AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange: A platform for accessing threat intelligence and collaborating on cyber threats..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.