Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..

APT Groups and Operations: A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.