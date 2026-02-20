Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..

APT Groups and Operations: A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.