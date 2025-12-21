Anomali Integrator: Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated threat intelligence distribution across security infrastructure, Custom filtering for sources, destinations, and threat information, Threat intelligence prioritization by relevance, confidence, and severity..

Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.