Anomali Integrator is a commercial threat intelligence platforms tool by Anomali. Anomali ThreatStream is a commercial threat intelligence platforms tool by Anomali. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intelligence platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected threat feeds will see immediate value in Anomali Integrator's ability to normalize, prioritize, and push intelligence to every control that matters, from firewalls to DNS to endpoints, in a single workflow. The platform covers critical NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions by automating what would otherwise be manual correlation of threat data with your actual vulnerabilities and environment. Skip this if your team lacks the infrastructure maturity to absorb multi-format threat feeds across dozens of destinations, or if you're still evaluating whether centralized threat intelligence is even a priority; Integrator assumes you've already committed to that foundation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to operationalize threat intelligence will get the most from Anomali ThreatStream, specifically because it automates distribution of curated feeds directly into your existing security stack instead of leaving analysts to manually pivot between portals. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.AE and DE.CM, meaning it's built for continuous detection and adverse event analysis rather than risk assessment or response. Skip this if your organization needs threat intelligence primarily for strategic planning or board-level reporting; ThreatStream prioritizes tactical feed consumption and IoC/IoA correlation, not narrative intelligence or long-form threat research.
Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Integrator vs Anomali ThreatStream for your threat intelligence platforms needs.
Anomali Integrator: Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated threat intelligence distribution across security infrastructure, Custom filtering for sources, destinations, and threat information, Threat intelligence prioritization by relevance, confidence, and severity..
Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..
Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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