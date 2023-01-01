Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

Anomali Integrator: Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated threat intelligence distribution across security infrastructure, Custom filtering for sources, destinations, and threat information, Threat intelligence prioritization by relevance, confidence, and severity..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.