Anomali Copilot: AI-powered security platform for natural language queries across petabytes of data. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language query support in 80+ languages, Large language model-based threat analysis, Petabyte-scale data search and correlation..

Anrita Cyber Defense: SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization. built by Zeronsec. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Real-time security event monitoring across networks, endpoints, and cloud, Log collection, storage, and analysis from IT/OT/Cloud infrastructure, MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Kill Chain-based detection rules..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.