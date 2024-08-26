Anomali Agentic SOC: AI-driven SOC platform with unified data lake, threat intel, and automation. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake for centralized telemetry storage and analysis, Real-time and historical data search across years of security data, Threat intelligence enrichment with adversary and campaign context..

Entersoft SIEM: SIEM solution for threat detection, log management, and compliance reporting. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring, Log management and data aggregation from multiple sources, Threat intelligence integration with global and internal feeds..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.