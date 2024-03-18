Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.

Anomali Agentic SOC

Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise should pick Anomali Agentic SOC for its threat intelligence-driven triage that actually deprioritizes false positives instead of just surfacing more data. The platform's AI-guided investigation workflows reduce mean time to investigate by correlating TTP and infrastructure patterns across years of historical telemetry, covering NIST DE.CM through RS.MA with real teeth. Skip this if your team lacks the incident response maturity to operationalize threat actor attribution or if you're still building out a centralized data lake; Anomali assumes you're past the "where is our data" phase and ready for the "what does it mean" phase.