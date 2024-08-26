Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise should pick Anomali Agentic SOC for its threat intelligence-driven triage that actually deprioritizes false positives instead of just surfacing more data. The platform's AI-guided investigation workflows reduce mean time to investigate by correlating TTP and infrastructure patterns across years of historical telemetry, covering NIST DE.CM through RS.MA with real teeth. Skip this if your team lacks the incident response maturity to operationalize threat actor attribution or if you're still building out a centralized data lake; Anomali assumes you're past the "where is our data" phase and ready for the "what does it mean" phase.