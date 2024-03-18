Alien Vault Ossim

Smaller security teams without budget for point tools will find AlienVault OSSIM's all-in-one approach valuable; the free pricing model lets you run asset discovery, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM collection on a single appliance without licensing friction. The platform handles event correlation across network, vulnerability, and asset data on the same box, which cuts operational overhead compared to stitching three separate tools together. Skip this if you're running high-volume environments (10,000+ events per second) or need deep customization in any single function; OSSIM trades depth for breadth.