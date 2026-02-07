Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Andromeda Security. Oasis Agentic Access Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by Oasis Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in quarterly access reviews will see immediate relief from Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews because AI-driven peer analysis and usage patterns actually catch the access creep your auditors care about, not just flag everything as suspicious. The tool covers role, application, and group membership reviews across hybrid cloud and SaaS with one-click approval workflows that cut review cycles from weeks to days. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 users or runs entirely on-premises with no SaaS footprint; the value proposition weakens when you lack the data density that makes peer analysis effective.
Oasis Agentic Access Management
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling AI agent deployments across multiple cloud platforms need Oasis Agentic Access Management because it treats non-human identities as first-class governance objects instead of afterthoughts to your IAM system. The tool maps and enforces access policies specifically for AI agents and LLMs, covers PR.AA identity controls across AWS, Azure, GCP, and SaaS platforms simultaneously, and automates secret rotation for these high-velocity identities. Skip this if your agent footprint is still under 50 instances or if you're looking for a general-purpose PAM tool; Oasis is purpose-built for the agent sprawl problem, not legacy credential management.
AI-powered user access review automation for identity governance
Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms
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Common questions about comparing Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews vs Oasis Agentic Access Management for your identity governance and administration needs.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews: AI-powered user access review automation for identity governance. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered access review recommendations based on usage and peer analysis, One-click approval workflows for access decisions, Automated remediation with integration to existing approval workflows..
Oasis Agentic Access Management: Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms. built by Oasis Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews differentiates with AI-powered access review recommendations based on usage and peer analysis, One-click approval workflows for access decisions, Automated remediation with integration to existing approval workflows. Oasis Agentic Access Management differentiates with Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews is developed by Andromeda Security. Oasis Agentic Access Management is developed by Oasis Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews and Oasis Agentic Access Management serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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