Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Andromeda Automated User Access Reviews: AI-powered user access review automation for identity governance. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered access review recommendations based on usage and peer analysis, One-click approval workflows for access decisions, Automated remediation with integration to existing approval workflows..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.