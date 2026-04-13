Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. Oasis Agentic Access Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by Oasis Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Oasis Agentic Access Management
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling AI agent deployments across multiple cloud platforms need Oasis Agentic Access Management because it treats non-human identities as first-class governance objects instead of afterthoughts to your IAM system. The tool maps and enforces access policies specifically for AI agents and LLMs, covers PR.AA identity controls across AWS, Azure, GCP, and SaaS platforms simultaneously, and automates secret rotation for these high-velocity identities. Skip this if your agent footprint is still under 50 instances or if you're looking for a general-purpose PAM tool; Oasis is purpose-built for the agent sprawl problem, not legacy credential management.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs Oasis Agentic Access Management for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
Oasis Agentic Access Management: Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms. built by Oasis Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer differentiates with Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup. Oasis Agentic Access Management differentiates with Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is developed by Paramount Defenses. Oasis Agentic Access Management is developed by Oasis Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer and Oasis Agentic Access Management serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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