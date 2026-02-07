Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..

Attic Bouncer: Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alert screen warning on phishing pages, Authenticity seal on legitimate Microsoft 365 login pages..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.