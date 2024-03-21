Android Vulnerability Test Suite: A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks..

ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System: Automated vuln mgmt platform for discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability discovery and asset consolidation, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Vulnerability data ingestion from external security tools..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.