Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..

CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds: Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for containers in virtualized cloud infrastructure, Persistent storage encryption within virtual machines, Isolation of encryption keys from cloud service provider (CSP) administrators..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.