Anchore Secure is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds is a commercial container security tool by CYSEC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds
Enterprise and mid-market teams running sensitive workloads on public clouds need CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds if isolation from cloud provider administrators is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have. Hardware root of trust attestation at each VM boot combined with AMD SEV support on EPYC instances means your encryption keys stay genuinely inaccessible to CSP staff, which addresses PR.DS and PR.PS gaps that standard hardening cannot close. This is not for buyers seeking a general-purpose container security layer; ARCA is purpose-built for confidential computing scenarios where the threat model includes your cloud vendor itself.
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds.
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Secure vs CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds for your container security needs.
Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds: Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for containers in virtualized cloud infrastructure, Persistent storage encryption within virtual machines, Isolation of encryption keys from cloud service provider (CSP) administrators..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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