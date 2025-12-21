Anchore Secure is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. Buildah is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.
DevOps teams building container images in air-gapped or daemon-constrained environments need Buildah because it eliminates the Docker daemon dependency that creates both operational friction and a persistent privileged process. With 8,671 GitHub stars and adoption across Red Hat's ecosystem, it's proven at scale for rootless builds and OCI compliance. Skip this if your team is standardized on Docker Desktop and wants a single tool for both image building and local testing; Buildah excels at the build step but won't replace your container runtime.
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon.
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Secure vs Buildah for your container security needs.
Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..
Buildah: Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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