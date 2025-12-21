Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.

Bane

Teams managing Docker environments who need AppArmor policies without writing them from scratch will find Bane eliminates the manual policy creation bottleneck through automated profile generation and native Docker integration. The free pricing and 1,224 GitHub stars indicate solid adoption among practitioners who value simplicity over the policy fine-tuning that commercial tools offer. Skip this if your containers run on Kubernetes or you need cross-platform enforcement beyond AppArmor; Bane is purpose-built for Docker and Linux systems only.