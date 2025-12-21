Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..

Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.