Anchore Secure is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security is a commercial container security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with strict vulnerability governance will get the most from Anchore Secure, specifically its ability to track historical vulnerability exposure without forcing rescans of every image each time a new CVE drops. The SBOM generation through Syft and policy-based compliance checks directly address NIST ID.RA risk assessment requirements. Skip this if your team needs runtime threat detection; Anchore is a scanning and inventory tool, not a behavioral enforcement platform.
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Secure vs Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security for your container security needs.
Anchore Secure: Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets. built by Anchore. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Source code scanning, SBOM generation using Syft..
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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