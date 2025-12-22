Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Anchore Enforce: Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC. built by Anchore. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, DISA, and Docker CIS compliance, Runtime monitoring of Kubernetes clusters and namespaces, License management with copyleft detection..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.